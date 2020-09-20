Moore, Dorothy Mae NeedhamApril 30, 1929 - September 17, 2020Dorothy Mae Needham Moore, 91 years young, met the Lord on Thursday evening, September 17.Dot was a devoted wife to Vernon – her husband of 70 years; she was a strong and caring mother to David Moore (Mary Ann), Steve Moore (Melissa), and Kathryn Ripple (Dan); loving grandmother to Ashley and Adam Moore; sister to six siblings (all of whom preceded her in death); aunt to many nieces and nephews; friend and neighbor; and a faithful servant to the Lord. She was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church, where she served her Lord through her Sunday School Class and steadfast worship.Dot was born and raised in Robbins North Carolina, the daughter of late Lewis and Rosa Needham. She attended Elise High School, and upon graduation, she attended Leon's Beauty School. She worked at Leon's in Greensboro for several years. She left Leon's to join the Greensboro (Guilford County) School System, serving as an Administrative Assistant at several local schools, including Irving Park Elementary, Aycock, Lindley, and Mendenhall Junior High, Brooks Global (Elementary), and in the Downtown Administrative offices. She loved her work in the School System.She met the love of her life, Floyd Vernon Moore, at a Valentines' Day Dance, upon his return from the service at the end of World War II. They were married on November 27, 1947. They lived in Asheboro and Pleasant Garden – finally, settling in Greensboro and calling it home. Vernon preceded her in death, and we know he met her with open arms when they were reunited in Heaven. Dot was a loving mother who was loved back by her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.Mom loved to garden and had a wonderful yard, full of flowers, plants, and vegetables. She could be found working around her flower beds and in her garden every day, enjoying the simple act of coaxing beauty and bounty from the soil.The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support. We appreciate the staff at Verra Springs, where Mom was cared for in the final years' she was with us; the Caregivers at Options, and the staff at Beacon Place.Forbis and Dick Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. The family will honor our Mom with a private graveside service. We will celebrate her life well lived with friends and family at a later date.