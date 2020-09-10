Wilson, Earl H.
Early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, one of God's angels entered the residence of Earl H. Wilson and delivered a divine request to come to his eternal home. He quietly whispered "good-bye" and waved to his family with love and boarded the Gospel Train singing "On My Way Home," as he departed for heaven above. Earl has reached his destination and he is singing with the angels on high in the heavenly choir.
Earl began his abundant life as the eleventh child of the late Frank and Minnie Howard Wilson in Burlington, NC on October 11, 1949. Having Christlike parents, he was reared in a Godly residence and taught to think, love, speak, sing and help as Christ would do.
At an early age, Earl accepted Jesus Christ as his savior and became an active member of Jeffries Cross Baptist Church in Burlington, NC until 1990. Then he became a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC and was an extraordinary servant of God. He served over 20 years with the Stewards Ministry. He also served as a breakfast cashier and a member of the Voices of Victory Choir as well as the Men of Valor Choir.
He is a graduate of Jordan Sellars High School, class of 1967. He was a member of the school's choir and played sports as a teenager. In addition, Earl received an AAS Degree in business administration from Alamance Community College in Burlington, NC; a BS degree in business adminstration/accounting from North Carolina A & T State University in Greensboro, NC; and did further studies at UNC at Greensboro.
On July 20, 1975, Earl was united in holy matrimony with Oma Ruth Jordan and they became residents of Greensboro, NC. He experienced an enjoyable and successful career with the Guilford County Tax Department. He retired as a business tax auditor in 2011.
There is true evidence that he loved people and made a difference. He served as financial advisor for Hope Street Residential Treatment Center for a period of 19 years and rendered income tax preparation service as requested. As a member of the Masonic Lodge C.W. Lawrence #837, he was the recipient of numerous awards. He was a member of Khalif Temple #144/and Chanters and Greensboro Consistory #106.
Earl enjoyed and possessed high interest in sports. He played and coached baseball in his city for many years. The Carolina Panthers and Tarheels were his favorite teams. After retirement, he became a dedicated member of the Silver Sneakers Club.
Because of his outgoing personality and great sense of humor, it was rewarding for him to witness the outburst of laughter in the Brother's Club and during A & T State University Tailgates.
Earl treasured the gift of life. He enjoyed singing, traveling, watching television, reading the newspaper, attending sports events, eating breakfast, drinking coffee, beautifying his lawn and family time. He could easily be identified as a "family man" who believed that a family that prays together stays together. He loved, respected and supported his family and did not forget the family prayer. As a proud "PaPa" he encouraged and witnessed his first and only grandson, whom he dearly loved, to become the leader of the family prayer.
Earl shall live on forever in the heart of his devoted wife for 45 years, Oma Ruth Jordan Wilson; his daughters; Vita Rachon Wilson of Greensboro, NC, Tara Lynette Wilson of Pleasant Garden, NC; his grandson, Jayce Landon Ellerbe, his sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in life and death by six brothers, George F. Wilson, Howard E. Wilson, James A. Wilson, Joe Louis Wilson, McGee "G.W." Wilson, Richard E. Wilson; and four sisters, Maxine W. Anderson, Kathleen W. Enoch, Vernice W. Enoch and Doris W. Tinnin.
Public viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. in the Roy Blackwell Chapel on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with a wake being held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the chapel. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Friday, September 11. There will be no viewing or visitation at the church. Burial will be held in North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be posted to blackwellfuneral.com
. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.