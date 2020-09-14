1/1
Ernest Leon Clifton
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton, Ernest Leon

January 24, 1936 - September 10, 2020

Ernest "Leon" Clifton, 84, of Reidsville, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Eden.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens.

Leon was born in Rockingham County to the late Ernest Taft Clifton and Lelia Kennon Clifton. He retired from Burlington Industries Williamsburg Plant after 30 years of service. He was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan, collector of case knives and loved NASCAR. In his spare time, he loved going to flea markets and yard sales. He attended Reidsville Church of God.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin and Wayne Clifton and sister, Brenda Elaine Kallam.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Clifton; children, Jo Beth Swanson, Regina Laws (Matt), Clarence Davis, Tracey Clifton (Genevieve), Susan Harrison (Randy), Shelia Howard, Victor Clifton, Bobbie Joe Clifton and Angela Walker (Lee); 25 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brother, Jack Clifton (Josephine); sisters, Vivian Thompson and Linda Page.

Memorials may be made in Leon's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE
1909 RICHARDSON Dr.
Reidsville, NC 27320
(336) 349-4341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved