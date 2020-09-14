Clifton, Ernest Leon
January 24, 1936 - September 10, 2020
Ernest "Leon" Clifton, 84, of Reidsville, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at UNC Hospital in Eden.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens.
Leon was born in Rockingham County to the late Ernest Taft Clifton and Lelia Kennon Clifton. He retired from Burlington Industries Williamsburg Plant after 30 years of service. He was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan, collector of case knives and loved NASCAR. In his spare time, he loved going to flea markets and yard sales. He attended Reidsville Church of God.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin and Wayne Clifton and sister, Brenda Elaine Kallam.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Clifton; children, Jo Beth Swanson, Regina Laws (Matt), Clarence Davis, Tracey Clifton (Genevieve), Susan Harrison (Randy), Shelia Howard, Victor Clifton, Bobbie Joe Clifton and Angela Walker (Lee); 25 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; brother, Jack Clifton (Josephine); sisters, Vivian Thompson and Linda Page.
Memorials may be made in Leon's memory to The Alzheimer's Association
, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.