Baker, Ethel Ziglar
October 4, 1919 - September 13, 2020
Ethel Ziglar Baker, 100, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County.
A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Mayodan with Rev. Torrey Easler and Rev. Randy Jessup officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
A lifelong Rockingham County native, Ethel was born on October 4, 1919, to the late John Snead and Ollie Smith Ziglar. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mayodan and loved her church family very much. Ethel enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Baker; her sisters, Daisey Hurd, Pinky Gibson, Mozelle Venable, Elizabeth Cook, Margaret Allen, and Mary Ester Ziglar; and her brothers, Russell Ziglar, Harvey Ziglar, and Arthur Ziglar.
She is survived by her son, Lynnwood Tyrone Baker of Madison; her daughters, June Baker Martin of Mayodan and Patricia Baker of Mayodan; many friends and her church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton Street, Madison, NC 27025 or to First Baptist Church of Mayodan, 101 S. 1st Ave., Mayodan, NC 27027.
