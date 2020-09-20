Burwell, Frances Roberts
February 20, 1946 - September 18, 2020
Ever meet a stranger? Fran didn't. After a courageous battle with cancer Frances "Fran" Roberts Burwell passed away on September 18, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1946 in Sanford FL. She proudly called Asheville NC home since she spent her formative years there in those wonderful mountains. She was educated at Lee H. Edwards High School (1964) and Asheville Biltmore College. After living in Greensboro NC for 42 years, she leaves many dear friends and colleagues. She retired from the law firm of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey and Leonard after 20 years where she formed such wonderful relationships that she called them "family." Also, there are three very special friends she loved to her soul. Thank you Joel, Sam and Mickey. You meant the world to her. There is also a best friend, Bill Rogers from Lee Edwards High school with whom she enjoyed many fine times. Then, you know of course, I simply Love you, Bish Rainey (Lorraine Johnson)! A mention of great thanks to the "Two Peach Providing Queens" of Eagle Point, Marie and Scotty! We shared many a good midnight snack together alone!
A very special love and thanks to Gina Wilson, FNP-BC, who has been my Professional Angel through it all. My respect for my God-sent nurse, Pam Weinbrg.
After retirement, Fran moved to Lake Marion, Manning SC with the LOVE OF HER LIFE and survivor of 28 years Robert P Burwell Jr. She never knew such love as she did with Robert. Also left to survive is her special little sidekick, Madeleine Schnoodle.
She was predeceased by her parents Joseph "Joe" Roberts and Cecelia "Ceil" Roberts of Manning SC. God certainly has His hands full now with all three of them.
In lieu of flowers, she requests memorials be made to Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital 950 W Faris Rd Greenville, SC 29605.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Stephens Funeral Home
304 N. Church Street