Streng, Frederick "Rick"
June 1, 1944 - September 17, 2020
Frederick Edward Streng (76), died September 17, 2020 peacefully and knowing the prayers and love sent from family and friends. Born June 1, 1944 in Wauwatosa-Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ruby and Fritz Streng, Rick loved Hank Aaron growing up and recalled waiting for home runs to sail over the stadium into his glove.
He graduated from Wauwatosa East in 1962 and studied engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He married Pam Brown also from Wauwatosa East and had two sons, Ranse and Colin Streng, with whom he shared his love for baseball and coaching. Later he enjoyed competitive tennis, golf with a 4 handicap, and hiking.
Rick had a career in sales. In 1996, he started The Juice Shop of Greensboro and Winston-Salem with his son, Colin. His love of adventure led him to become a pilot and fly countless hours with his co-pilot Kate. Together, they filled eleven log books, flying 405,000 miles, 3000 hours, and 3500 landings in every state of the continental United States, and Alaska, including a self-fly safari through Zimbabwe, Botswana, and South Africa.
Friends nicknamed him the "flying parson" because he commuted from Fort Myers to St. Petersburg, FL and Greensboro, NC to attend seven years of International Bible Study Fellowship (BSF).
Rick is survived by his wife Kate, his son, Ranse of Salisbury, NC and grandchildren Morgan Foster (Chris) of Mooresville, NC, Connor Streng of the Netherlands; his son Colin (Julie) and grandchildren Marie and Stella Streng of Greensboro, NC; and three stepchildren, Brooke Bell of Olympia, WA (Miles, Siyen, Bikendi, and Arrayani), Christopher (Jen) Bell of Frederick, MD (Cooper and Austin), and Chelsea (Rob) Garrett of Blowing Rock, NC (Jackson and Frank James).
"Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For tho' from out our borne of Time and Place, The flood may bear me far; I hope to see my Pilot face to face when I have crost the bar." ~ Alfred Lord Tennison ("Crossing the Bar")
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel Flights (Medicare Transitional Services, 8927 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467) or Hospice (Authoracare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405-4522).
There are no plans presently for a memorial service.
