Shepherd, George
September 18, 1934 - September 12, 2020
Greensboro – George Franklin Shepherd, 85, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Guilford County on September 18, 1934 to the late Thor Vaden Shepherd and Mary Elizabeth Summers Shepherd, and was the husband of 54 years to the late Ola Mae Hopkins Shepherd who died in 2014.
George retired after 32 years with Carolina Coach Company. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Bethlehem Christian Church. George enjoyed wood working, the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Frank Shepherd and wife, Tennie; a grandson, Robert Shepherd and significant other, Sierra McCaskill and her daughter, Zoey; a sister, Glenda Hughes and several nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his wife, parents and a brother, Donald Shepherd.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Alamance Memorial Park by Rev. Mike Sykes. George will be available for viewing on Wednesday from 8am to 1:30pm at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summitt Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215