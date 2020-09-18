Flannagan, Henry Seward
1935 - 2020
Henry Seward Flannagan passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was 85. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 19 at the outdoor chapel of First Baptist Church with Pastor Alan Sherouse officiating.
Henry was born in Louisa, VA to the late Alan Wadell and Dorothy Seward Flannagan. After high school, he served in the US Army stationed stateside, then graduated from University of Richmond with a bachelor's degree in business. As a senior in 1960, he interviewed with Burlington Industries, which resulted in a successful career from which he retired as CFO with Precision Fabrics Group in the early 2000's. During his tenure with Burlington, he and Grace (nee Cameron, whom he married in 1957) had the opportunity to live abroad and travel extensively. Henry was an accomplished golfer and member of Starmount Forest in Greensboro and Wild Dunes in Charleston, SC. His faith was an integral part of his life and he and Grace worshipped at First Baptist Church in Greensboro for over 60 years. Henry loved the company of his family and is remembered as a patient and indulgent PaPaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Grace C. Flannagan of the home; children and their spouses, Seward and Robin Flannagan of Greensboro, Beverly and Eddie Pegram of Greensboro and Susan and Todd Roth of Highlands Ranch, CO; eight grandchildren; numerous grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Virginia Flannagan of Richmond, VA and Pauline Flannagan of Savannah, GA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, three brothers preceded Henry in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401 or Flannnagan Family Scholarship, University of Richmond Advancement, 114 UR Drive, Richmond, VA 23173. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Flannagan family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.