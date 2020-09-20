1/
Howard A. Warren
1943 - 2020
Warren, Howard A.

December 19, 1943 - September 14, 2020

Howard A. Warren, 76, died September 14, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Salisbury, NC where he had been a resident since 2012. Mr. Warren was born December 19, 1943 to Argus and Virginia Warren of Browns Summit, NC. He graduated from Monticello High School and was a certified diesel mechanic. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike Warren. He loved to read and was an avid NASCAR fan for many years. He is survived by his daughter Tammy McNeil, her husband Mike,and grandchildren Marissa and Ryan of New Port Richey, Florida; brothers Kenneth Warren and Harvey Warren both of Browns Summit NC; sister Kathy Welch of Monroe NC; nieces Sharon Byrd, Wendy Smith, Lauren Hamlett, Christa Carpenter; and nephew Brian Warren. There will be a private family memorial.

Lyerly Funeral Home

523 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
