Baynes, Inez Scott Dodson
April 1, 1929 - September 13, 2020
Inez Scott Dodson Baynes, 91, of Reidsville, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Inez was born to Irene Lillard Scott Minter and James Osvell Scott of Ruffin.
Inez worked many years with American Tobacco and later retired from Creighton, Inc. after thirty-five years of service as corporate director of Quality Control. She was a member of Greenwood Presbyterian Church since 1952, where she served as deacon, elder and chairman of the Scholarship Committee.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Dodson Mundy and husband Hamilton of Greensboro, son Terry James Dodson and wife Patricia of Bunn, NC; granddaughter Anna Dodson Gilleskie and husband Matthew of Chapel Hill, grandson Grayson Taylor Dodson and Cheyenne Westhoven of Newland, NC, and very special friend, Dwight Jones.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mildred (Millie) Shumate and Dorothy (Brownie) Toler, husbands Fred Hardy, Herman Dodson and F. O. (Boy) Baynes.
Inez was a very outgoing person who never met a stranger. She made lasting friendships in her travels through her job, neighbors and dancing friends. She had a very active life and lived every day to its fullest. Her home welcomed many friends for cookouts and fellowship.
Inez would like to designate Jay Toler (Barbie) and Dwight Jones as honorary pallbearers. The family will gather at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 to leave in procession for the graveside services at Evergreen Memory Gardens, 7875 US-158, Reidsville at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Inez would like donations be made to Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 618 Narrow Gauge Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320, the Hospice Home of Rockingham County, P. O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
.