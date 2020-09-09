1/
James Henry "JIm" Matthews
1934 - 2020
Matthews, James Henry 'Jim'

March 18, 1934 - September 8, 2020

James Henry 'Jim' Matthews, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.

The funeral service for Mr. Matthews will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at Northwest Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale, other times at the home of Trina and Mike Pyrtle. Pandemic funeral regulations will be in place.

A native of Guilford County, Mr. Matthews was born on March 18, 1934, the son of the late William McKinley Matthews and Della Salley Matthews. He was a long-time member of Northwest Baptist Church and a retired welder. In his spare time, he enjoyed building model airplanes and wood working. He was also an ace at repairing lawn mowers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Pegram Matthews, in 2014, a brother Johnny Matthews and sisters Myrtle Montgomery and Ruby Wilson.

Surviving are children Katrina Pyrtle (Mike) of Stokesdale, Terry Matthews (Donna) of Kernersville and Timothy Matthews (Evelyn) of Stokesdale; sisters Judy Garmon of Burlington, Mary "Billie" Bennett of Kernersville; brother Daniel Matthews of Stokesdale; grandchildren Scott Matthews, Susan Smith (Andrew), Nicole Arnn (Harold), Zachary Matthews (Kaitlyn), Anienka Sanchez, William Sanchez, and Jaoel Martinez; and 3 great-grandchildren Callie Smith, Catie Smith, and Samantha Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Ministry, P.O. Box 202, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is proud to be serving the Matthews family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.



Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
