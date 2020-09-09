1/1
Jean Kota
Kota, Jean

Jean Kota, 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, September 7, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held.

Affectionately known as Mama Jean, she retired from Sears Mail Order Center on Lawndale Drive. She was the loving wife of Chester Kota (deceased) and mother of 5 sons: Rob and his wife, Ginger, of Greensboro, Tom (deceased), Russ and his wife, Lisa, of Pilot Mountain, Patrick of the home in Summerfield, and John of Greensboro; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff on 4 East at Cone Hospital for the care shown to Mama Jean and her family during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is honored to be serving the Kota family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.


Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
8320 U.S. Highway 158
Stokesdale, NC 27357
(336) 643-3711
