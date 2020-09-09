Kota, Jean
Jean Kota, 91, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, September 7, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held.
Affectionately known as Mama Jean, she retired from Sears Mail Order Center on Lawndale Drive. She was the loving wife of Chester Kota (deceased) and mother of 5 sons: Rob and his wife, Ginger, of Greensboro, Tom (deceased), Russ and his wife, Lisa, of Pilot Mountain, Patrick of the home in Summerfield, and John of Greensboro; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff on 4 East at Cone Hospital for the care shown to Mama Jean and her family during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
