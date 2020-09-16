1/1
Jeanie Turner
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Turner, Jeanie

February 14, 1942 - September 14, 2020

Jeanie has been called to heaven after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was the most loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a retiree of Miller Brewing Company after 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong faith in God, and was a member of Sharpe Road Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her father, John A. Sanderson, and her mother, Ruth B. Sanderson, twin sister, Janie M. Sanderson, brothers Robert Sanderson, and Clifton Sanderson and daughter Loretta Turner Whitesell.

She has 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Surviving are Amy Hardin and Phil Hardin of Climax, NC, Barbara Graves of Charlotte, NC, and Mike Turner of Greensboro, NC.

She was a brilliant light in this world and will be missed by everyone who loved her, especially her family.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, at 11 a.m., at Gilmore Park, Julian, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the SECU House in Chapel Hill or Hospice/Beacon Place of Greensboro.

Regional Memorial

1017 Arnold Street Greensboro, NC 27405

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gilmore Park
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You all will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Ann Webber
Family
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
