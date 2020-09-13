Readling, Jerry



January 15, 1938 - September 8, 2020



Jerry M Readling, 82, passed away at home on September 8, 2020 surrounded by the family who was the center of his life. Jerry was born to Eunice Hastings Readling and Leary Groce Readling and grew up in Cornelius, NC. He attended Mecklenburg County schools and graduated from North Mecklenburg High in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Jane Miller. They moved to Washington DC where Jerry worked for the FBI. Once back in NC, Jerry worked for the FBI in Charlotte. Greensboro became their home where he worked for Burlington Industries for 20 years. After working for Maness Heating and Air, Jerry finished his working career and retired from Black Cadillac. Jerry also delivered the Greensboro News and Record for twenty-six years. Jerry loved sports. His favorite was baseball and softball. While working at Burlington Industries, he and his team won many bowling trophies.



Jerry leaves behind the family he loved so much, his wife of 63 years, Jane; daughter, Jerray Main, son James Readling, daughter Julie and husband Randy Bessire. Jerry was a proud grandfather of three; granddaughter, Caroline Main Sansom and husband Rickey Sansom, granddaughter, Keely Rae Bessire, grandson Brandon Tate Bessire and great grandson, Colton Paul Sansom.



Pastor Tony Van Cura of Christ Lutheran Church where Jerry was a member for 50 Years is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point 27262-7009 or Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro NC 27408. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro NC.



