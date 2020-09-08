1/1
Jessie (Love) Ragan
1937 - 2020
Ragan, Jessie (Love)

January 30, 1937 - September 5, 2020

Jessie Mae (Love) Ragan was born to Henry Love and Nina (Lewis) Love in the small town of Bon Weir, Texas, on January 30, 1937. She was a highly intelligent, amiable young woman who enjoyed academic and personal success at an early age. As an adult, Jessie worked at the Air Force Academy, where she met Thomas Ragan (USAF), whom she married in 1957. Their son, Steven, was born in 1958, and daughter Connie in 1960. Jessie's professional career culminated with her achieving the status of Norton (AFB) Credit Union Manager, spending several years in a job she loved. She then retired and spent her remaining years hosting get-togethers, enjoying spending time with friends and family.

She was an avid reader, pop-movie aficionado, and maintained her quick wit and charming demeanor even through the final chapter of her life. All who knew Jessie knew her heart, and were touched by her faith, her wisdom, and her compassion for all.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas, with whom she just shared their 63rd wedding anniversary; son, Steven; daughter, Connie; grandchildren, Christopher Ragan, Brandon Ragan, Andrew Ragan (children of Steven and Elizabeth Ragan), Zachary Ragan (child of Connie Ragan); and great-grandchildren, Stella Ragan and Ferris Ragan (children of Brandon and Paige Ragan).

Funeral / Remembrance services will be officiated by Pastor Rick Ragan, and held on September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 South Church Street, in Burlington. Graveside ceremony will be at Alamance Memorial Park, 4039 South Street, Burlington, directly following the service, at approximately 12 noon.

COVID 19 protocols apply, so if attending please wear a mask. We will also be streaming the Funeral / Remembrance Service via the link on the Lowe's Funeral Home website, which will be posted prior to the service. In addition, a photo montage celebrating Jessie's life will be available on the website as well.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 S. Church St., Burlington, NC 27215

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
