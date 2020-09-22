Wyrick, Joan Lester
February 13, 1931 - September 19, 2020
Late in the evening of Saturday, September 19th, Joan Lester Wyrick was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joan, known as "Joann" to most, was born on February 13th 1931, in Greensboro, NC, to Francis A. Lester and Mary Oliver Lester. She passed away peacefully after a long-term illness complicated by Covid-19.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace Bryan Wyrick. Joan and Wallace married May 7, 1950, and shared 53 wonderful years together. Joan was a devoted wife and spent her life serving those she loved. Joan was a faithful member of Hinshaw United Methodist Church for many years and later, Jamestown United Methodist Church. Prior to her illness, she was active in the Methodist Women's Circle of Love and sang in the Jamestown choir. Her choir experience and friendships made at both Hinshaw and Jamestown stayed with her throughout her life. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grands. She left behind many devoted friends including Mary Dickens, Pat Nelson and Hazel Jones, all of Greensboro.
Mrs. Wyrick is survived by two sons, eldest son, Bryan Wyrick and wife, Dee and their children, Cory Brooks and wife, Christy, Landon Keith and wife, Arielle, Ashley Morgan and husband, Cade; great-grandchildren, Jayce and Elizah; youngest son, Chet Wyrick and wife, Ann and their children, Ryan Wyrick, Andrew Wyrick and wife, Kasey, Samantha Wyrick-Lutz and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Anna Lynn, Audrey and Adley Wyrick, and sister, Lillian Sparks.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 23 at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro. Visitation will be held at noon on Wednesday prior to a 1 p.m. service in the chapel. Mrs. Wyrick will be buried next to her beloved Wallace at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following the service. She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgfield.com
.
The service will be viewable via Facebook: please go to https://www.facebook.com/HanesLineberry/
.