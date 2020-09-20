Carswell, Joan LewisJoan Lewis Carswell, 72, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home.Joan was born in Salisbury, NC to the late Isaac and Lucille Lewis. She was a superlative in high school. Joan was Phi Beta Kappa in college and was an award winning elementary school teacher. She taught school for thirty years. She loved to travel and visited beaches, Paris, Florence and Rome.She was preceded in death by her parents. Joan is survived by her husband Ronald of thirty-five years; sister, Judy Barthel (Tom) of Clinton, NY; and nephew, Michael Barthel (Rachel) and their son, Wolfie Barthel all of Washington, DC.