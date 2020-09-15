Conforte, Joan Virginia
January 4, 1938 - September 4, 2020
Joan Virginia Conforte, 82, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in Greensboro, NC.
Joan was born January 4, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frederick Kenneth Maurer and his wife, Rena Costa Maurer. She was a resident of Port Washington, NY from 1960 to 2003. She lived in Greensboro, NC from 2003 to the present.
As a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Joan, or "Nonne," as often called by those who knew and loved her, enjoyed traveling with family and friends in addition to her volunteer work at Moses Cone Emergency Room and Wesley Long Cancer Center.
With a passion for food, family and friends and a true love of life, Joan will be dearly missed, yet happily remembered as an example of the beauty of life and the treasures she helped us all find in this world she graced.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Conforte; children, Jacki DeYoung and Scott Conforte; grandchildren, Andrew Conforte and Grace Conforte; son-in-law, Mark DeYoung; daughter-in-law, Jill Conforte; sisters, Ginger Scottie and Doreen Maurer; sister-in-law, Linda Raindaldi; brother-in-law, Vittorio Rainaldi; nieces, Elisa, Samantha and Cristina.
A memorial mass will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27403. The family will receive friends at the home following the service. Inurnment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Joan's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.