Henley, Jody Hartig



October 20, 1957 - September 9, 2020



Jody Hartig Henley, 62, of Green Valley Road, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



She was born Jody Dale Hartig in Burlington, NC to the late Donald C. Hartig and Jane Johnson Hartig on October 20, 1957. Greensboro later became home for the rest of her life. She was a graduate of Page High School and received her undergraduate and master's degrees in music education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Music.



She was an accomplished vocalist and performer and gifted educator, teaching music for 34 years in the Guilford County School System. Her choirs at Northwest High School were especially accomplished, including highest ratings at State Competition and an opportunity to sing for President George H.W. Bush at the White House. Among many accolades and recognitions, she was proud to have earned her National Board Certification.



Late in her career, she became the music minister at Stokesdale Christian Church and later, First Christian Church of Greensboro, using her spiritual gifts to their fullest.



In 2015, she retired to pursue a second career as a nurse. Unfortunately, this pursuit was cut short due to a stroke in 2017. Embodying the peace of the Holy Spirit, Jody never complained about her disability and worked hard in her rehabilitation.



Jody had many hobbies; most notably, she was a lifetime antique collector. She and her husband spent many weekends traveling to estate sales across North Carolina. She had impeccable taste and was proud to find perfect pieces for herself and others.



Her greatest accomplishment and passion in life was her family. In 1984, she married her husband, Daniel G. Henley, whom she had first spotted at the Elk's Club pool at age 12. Years later, she limped into his training room at UNCG for treatment, and they were inseparable for the rest of her life. They were blessed with two children, Megan Dale and Weston Daniel. She was a devoted and doting mother and unbelievable cook. Her children's elaborate birthday parties and her encyclopedic memory of family history and lore will be forever cherished. She will be most missed as the consummate hostess of family meals, during which she shared many stories and laughs and encouraged endless helpings.



She is survived by her husband, Dan Henley, daughter Dr. Megan Henley Hicks and husband, Jason, son Weston Henley and wife, Katie, all of Greensboro, and her sister, Laura Hartig, of Charlotte as well as a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, the late Dr. Donald C. Hartig, Jr.



We are grateful for her tremendous, unwavering faith and comforted knowing that she is now restored and once again singing and dancing for the Lord.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Friends and family are welcome to make memorial contributions in Jody's name to support Music Education at the UNCG School of Music, UNCG Advancement Services, PO Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402.



