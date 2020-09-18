1/1
Joe Smith
1930 - 2020
Smith, Joe

May 27, 1930 - September 17, 2020

Colfax – Mr. Joe Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Piedmont Christian Home. He was born in Chatham County on May 27, 1930 to William Joseph and Lena Belle Smith. Joe was a faithful member at Northwest Baptist Church and retired from Carolina Freight.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Colleen Ray Dunlap Smith; his siblings, William Henry Smith, Mlar Smith, Fleta Smith, Blanch Williams, Fred Smith , Stella Hillard, Roy Smith, Ralph Smith, Nell Scasce, and Lola Smith. He is survived by one son, David Wayne Smith and wife Brenda; three grandchildren, Jefferey D. Smith (wife, Kristina), Darren W. Smith (wife, Melinda) and Christopher B. Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Claire, William, Ragen, and Lucas; one sister Lois Branson of Siler City.

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a funeral service for Joe will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Northwest Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Hamann officiating. Joe will be available for viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262.

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
