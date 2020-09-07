Cirincione, John
April 1, 1940 - September 4, 2020
Jack Cirincione, 80, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. They held his hands and shared stories of love and laughter. He was born on April 1, 1940 in Hoboken, NJ, a true April Fool's baby. He was a United States Army Veteran and is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Mary (Haggerty) Cirincione; his brother, Artie Cirincione (Karla); his daughters Tina Baird (Christopher), Eileen, and Kelly Gaulden (Ron); and five grandchildren, Catherine, Julia, Matthew, Jack, and Fletcher. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends whom he loved so dearly.
Since Mary only had a kitchen "because it came with the house," he was the grocery shopper and cook for 53 years. A grandchild aptly asked, "How is Nannie going to eat now?" Heaven gained a fun-loving, mischievous, hard-working, and loyal angel who loved his family and friends purely and deeply. He faithfully kept weekly Eucharistic Adoration hours, volunteered at the Greensboro Urban Ministry, and delivered Mobile Meals to people who might have been secretly wondering when this friendly, gray-haired man would be receiving the meals instead of delivering them. By trade, he was a creative fabric designer in New York and North Carolina, but he wore many hats. He was an expert water pistol competitor who wasn't afraid to bring it to the roof of the house in his younger days. He was a diaper changer, Halloween costume creator, school lunch maker, nature walk companion, prayer of the daily Rosary, and yard worker. Every Mother's Day, his gift to Mary was lovingly planting flowers around the yard. Jack was a man of integrity and always stuck to what he said. Among the numerous lessons he taught his children was the value of hard work, frequently sharing, "If you're going to do a job, do it right." His family and friends hold many happy memories close to their hearts and will always remember his bright smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization you hold dear. One of Jack's favorites was Greensboro Urban Ministry. A "walk through" visitation will be at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home, 300 Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, NC, on Tuesday, September 8th, from 6:30-8:30 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2203 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC on Wednesday at 11 am. Service can be livestreamed at: olgchurch.org
and click the "Our Lady of Grace" Youtube channel. Social distancing and mask wearing will be observed at both the funeral home and the church. As much as the family wishes to hug and feed each and every loved one, they hold the safety of all visitors of utmost importance and are not holding a reception at this time.
