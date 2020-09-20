1/1
Karyn Corsentino Byerly
Byerly, Karyn Corsentino

Karyn Corsentino Byerly enjoyed dogs, music, shooting sports, great coffee, beaches, a close cadre of friends, and the devoted love and admiration of her husband Gary. As a talented and passionate musician, Karyn brought joy, growth, and comfort to innumerable students and listeners. Her professional life included performing to live audiences, teaching piano at Wesleyan Christian Academy, and recording as half of the A2 duo.

Born and raised in Greensboro, she attended Piedmont Bible College, and lived in High Point, North Carolina. Earlier this week, at 45 years of age, Karyn experienced an unexpected stroke at home and later passed away at Wake Forest Medical Center, absent pain and suffering.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Malinois & Dutch Shepherd Rescue in Karyn's honor.

As per Karyn's wishes, she will be cremated. No public memorial service is planned.

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Very sad to hear of Karyns passing.. Your Uncle.. Scott DiFolco
Scott DiFolco
