Lou Ann (Ashburn) Joyce
1961 - 2020
Joyce, Lou Ann Ashburn

June 1, 1961 - September 11, 2020

Lou Ann Ashburn Joyce, 59, passed away at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Stokesdale United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 2 p.m. at the church.

A native of Norfolk, VA, Lou Ann was born on June 1, 1961, along with a twin sister, to the late John and Eleanor Cratch Ashburn. She was a member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. Hobbies included photography, bird-watching and hand crafts, sewing and knitting. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and studying history. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin, Carolina Baker.

Surviving are her husband, Jay Joyce of the home; children Roger Rich (Angela) of Fayetteville, Ariel Smith of Martinsville, and Amber Joyce of Randleman; a sister Rosemary Kennedy (Douglas); brother Michael Ashburn, both of Eden; and 4 grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is proud to be serving the Joyce family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.


Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
