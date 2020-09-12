Joyce, Lou Ann Ashburn
June 1, 1961 - September 11, 2020
Lou Ann Ashburn Joyce, 59, passed away at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Stokesdale United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 2 p.m. at the church.
A native of Norfolk, VA, Lou Ann was born on June 1, 1961, along with a twin sister, to the late John and Eleanor Cratch Ashburn. She was a member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. Hobbies included photography, bird-watching and hand crafts, sewing and knitting. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and studying history. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin, Carolina Baker.
Surviving are her husband, Jay Joyce of the home; children Roger Rich (Angela) of Fayetteville, Ariel Smith of Martinsville, and Amber Joyce of Randleman; a sister Rosemary Kennedy (Douglas); brother Michael Ashburn, both of Eden; and 4 grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
