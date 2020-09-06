Forrest, Lynda Josephsohn
July 21, 1949 - August 29, 2020
Lynda Josephsohn Forrest, 71, born on July 21, 1949 in High Point, NC, passed away gently, with her devoted and beloved husband of 42 years, Tom, by her side, on Saturday, August 29th in Greensboro, NC. She is predeceased by her mother, Roselyn Kahn Josephsohn, and her father, Julian Josephsohn. The surviving members of her family are husband, Tom Bridgers; step-daughter, Mary Clyde Bridgers; brother, David Josephsohn (Marlene Myers); brother, Paul Josephsohn; niece Lauren Josephsohn Diaz (John); nephew, Daniel Josephsohn (Arya); great-niece Alexa and great-nephew Ryan Diaz.
Lynda loved her family, and as her father and mother aged, she found ways to provide caregiver support. For example, when her father suffered a stroke in 1996, Lynda created the Cope With Stroke Support Group and persuaded High Point Regional Health System to sponsor it. When her mother, Roz, needed assisted living accommodations, Lynda successfully petitioned the VA to award her a Widow's Pension based on husband Julian's service during World War II. Some of Lynda's most enjoyable moments were visits with brothers David and Paul, sister-in-law, Marlene, and having tea parties and visiting the zoo with great-niece Alexa and great-nephew Ryan, and shopping with stepdaughter Mary Clyde. And Lynda was so looking forward to traveling after Covid to Vietnam to meet nephew Daniel's new bride, Arya. She cried with joy when he called her with the news that he'd found his lovely soulmate.
Lynda was loving, intelligent, creative, thoughtful and - sometimes bold - and had a great sense of humor! She was very perceptive, a natural out-of-the-box thinker, and was the personification of Matisse's inspirational quote: "There are always flowers for those who want to see them."
Tom and Lynda loved to take a vacation cruise, or enjoy their cottage in Atlantic Beach NC and later in The Villages, FL, or escape for a long weekend with friends to Wrightsville Beach. Lynda felt strongly about spending quality time at the beach watching seagulls flying about and enjoying sea breezes, sunny, blue sky days, and calming, soft rolling surf.
And her love of the arts, participation in Lecture League and canasta card group were an inspiration to her friends. Also the Greensboro Newcomers Club was important to Lynda. She started The Art Group, loved seeing movies with Movie Pals, and attending the monthly luncheons. Lynda also enjoyed participating in the Gourmet Group's activities, where preparing and tasting ethnic, international and specialty foods was a special delight. Most importantly, the Newcomers Club in retirement, helped knit a close circle of friends together and from which plans for vacation cruises began.
Lynda's health challenges were life-long and began in her late teenage years. She was just recently overheard to say:
"I have had a wonderful and full life. If God decided to take me today, it would be okay. No one could have asked for a better life. I have a caring and loving husband dedicated to all of my needs, and a family that loves me too. I've lived in foreign countries and traveled widely. And most of my life I've been strong and energetic enough, to play my favorite sport, tennis. At 18, I had cancer and could have died, but fortunately the doctors at Bethesda Naval Hospital saved my life. The years I have been given since then are a blessing for which I am most grateful to the medical community and to the good Lord above."
Being a successful Realtor for over 30 years brought out Lynda's best characteristics: her beautiful smile, an engaging authentic personality; and, her integrity and honesty compass always pointed true north. It wasn't long before she was recognized as one of the top producers in the Homes For Living Network, and a Million Dollar Producer when she was an agent for Jim Joyner and Associates.
Totally out of the blue, one day Lynda told Tom she wanted to start a Victory Garden in their back yard. Thus began an annual tradition of planting tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, okra, zucchini squash, corn, and lettuce. She enjoyed sharing the bounty it produced, and found new ways to enjoy cooking the vegetables on their outdoor grill. Absolutely delicious.
After her last hospitalization, helping Lynda rebuild her strength was her caring assistant and friend, Blanca Erickson, who bonded with her like a sister and motivated her like a coach! Between exercise sessions, Lynda found inspiration and energy sitting on her deck enjoying the songbirds, the squirrels scampering, and the rabbits sniffing around for a tasty bit of greenery to snack on.
Lynda will be remembered by each person whose life she touched as a warm, loving, creative, out-of-the-box thinker who was fun to be with on any occasion. Her husband, Tom, will remember her forever as the love of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Authora Care (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro) 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405; or, to the caring organization of your choice.
Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held after the pandemic. If you would like to attend, please send an email to: LyndaForrestCelebrationofLife@gmail.com and you'll receive an invitation when plans are complete.
