Marcus Hickman

Hickman, Marcus



February 19, 1967 - September 15, 2020



Marcus Andorous Hickman, 53, Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his residence.



He is survived by his mother, Henalmol "Alma" Hickman of Cary, NC; his life partner, Velma Mccollum of the home; two daughters, Maisha Monroe of Greensboro, NC, and Regina Burkes of Greensboro, NC; two sisters, Rondolyn "Trice" Hickman Hayes of Cary, NC, and Melody Hickman of Raleigh, NC; and four grandchildren.



Hargett Funeral Service, Inc., 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401



