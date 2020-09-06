Higginbotham , Marie Edmondson



December 26, 1922 - September 3, 2020



Marie Edmondson Higginbotham, 97, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Raleigh, NC, surrounded by family.



Marie was born on December 26, 1922 in Greensboro to John M. and Annie S. Edmondson.



Marie attended Greensboro Senior High School and Morris Dobbs Business College and retired in 1984 from Guilford County Schools where she was a teaching assistant at Claxton and General Greene Elementary Schools.



Her passions were knitting and crocheting for family and friends, most notably original designed sweaters for her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends for decades in Greensboro and her last three years at Falls River Village Assisted Living in Raleigh. There she made many friendships with staff and residents as she enjoyed an active social life.



Marie is survived by son Larry Michael Thompson, (Coralee) of Lilburn, GA; son Billy Wayne Thompson, (Jan), of Hurst, TX; daughter Susan Angelow, of Oak Island, NC; daughter Nancy Swann (David), of Raleigh, NC; son John C. Higginbotham,IV, (Marie), of Centreville, MD, and many adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John C. Higginbotham, III and son John Edward Thompson.



Due to the pandemic, a service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to North Carolina Library for the Blind at 1841 Capital Blvd. Raleigh, NC 27635.



