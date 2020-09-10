1/1
Mary Boles Deaton
Deaton, Mary Boles

Mary Boles Deaton, born October 6, 1930, went home to be with her loved ones September 6, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard, formerly High Point Road. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park.

Mary was the oldest of six children and was the last to leave us. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Dennis Isley, and her husband, William Jesse Deaton. Mama leaves behind her daughter, Patricia Isley Ragan; grandson, Ryan Dennis Isley and two great-grandsons, Tyler and Jordan Isley.

Mother loved and lived life to the fullest and never missed a beat. She worked hard all my life and never complained. We were there for each other and she was always guiding me. Mother was very smart and worked hard to be the best at everything she did. She was a supervisor in the patio department at the very first K-Mart that opened in Greensboro, NC, worked with the voting committee and volunteered her time packaging cookies for kids at the Greensboro Police Department. Mother was an avid square dancer; she loved to dance. She always loved a challenge and there was so much more but her body just gave out; she is in heaven and that is my comfort. Mother loved all of ya and she's happy now. God bless mama, you will be missed and I love you.

The family thanks Sharon Dockham for being a wonderful friend to mama; she helped my mother for many years; she is a wonderful person and many thanks to Frank and Rose, they were mama's best friends and gave her so much joy.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.


Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407
3368549100
