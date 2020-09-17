Neiman, Mary Medlin
Mary Medlin Neiman, age 97, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday September 18, 2020 at Apple's Chapel Christian Church. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mary Neiman was born December 18, 1922 in Johnston County, NC to the late Eugene and Elva Medlin. She was a member of Apple's Chapel. Mary was a homemaker; she enjoyed making ceramics and loved chocolate. Most of all she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Neiman is survived by her children Michael K. Neiman (Karen), Beverly Holsenbeck (Dan), Susan Rigney (Jerry), and Carolyn Chilton (Jim), seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leroy S. Neiman, brothers Howard Medlin and Lawrence Medlin, and sisters Louise Sparks, Rada Ann Ellington, and Joyce Medlin.
Memorials may be made to Apple's Chapel at 7345 N. Carolina Highway 61 N, Gibsonville, NC 27249.
