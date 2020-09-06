Korman, Matthew "Matt" William
Matthew "Matt" William Korman, 45, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital following a brief and sudden onset illness.
Matt is survived by his family: his loving mother, Gloria Pelliccia Korman, his two older sisters, Michelle Korman of Whitsett, NC and Christina Korman Celestini (Steve) of Raleigh, NC, and his niece Anna Korman of Whitsett, NC, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he adored and they him. Additionally, Matt is survived by his girlfriend Elizabeth Mason and his many friends whom he held dear. Matt was preceded in death by his father, William Arthur Korman, his maternal grandparents Santo and Concetta Pelliccia, paternal grandparents Raymond and Lucille Korman, two uncles, Donald Pelliccia and Henry Rotzman, and two cousins.
Matt was born in Smithtown, New York, raised on Long Island, NY and later in Greensboro, NC. He attended Grimsley Senior High School and Guilford Technical Community College, both in Greensboro. At the time of his death, Matt was self-employed and had previously worked for Bridgestone and Replacements, Ltd.
From a young age, Matt was intrigued by mechanics and often could be found disassembling and resembling his bicycle, small electronics, and then computers to improve performance. He later rebuilt the engine in his first car. Matt loved the outdoors and was fond of spending time in the mountains or at the beach. Wherever he was, he took time to appreciate the beauty of a sunset and the expansive night sky. He enjoyed spending time with family, sharing his life with Elizabeth, hanging out with friends, and caring for his pets, especially his cat Tyler.
Matt will be remembered for his genuine smile, approachable and friendly demeanor, and his laugh. Most of all, Matt will be remembered by his family and friends for his love and kindness. A Celebration of Life in honor of Matt will be held by his family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in Matt's honor may be made to the Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455 or to the Sheets Pet Clinic Cat Adoptions, 809 Chimney Rock Road, Greensboro, NC 27409.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel for their support and compassion during this difficult time and extended family and friends who've reached out over the past week to extend their condolences and share their memories of Matt.
Matt will forever be held close in our hearts and sorely missed by his family and friends.
.