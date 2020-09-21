Raines, Nancy Page
November 27, 1948 - September 19, 2020
Nancy Page Raines age 71 of 1419 Carolina Ave. Eden, NC passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 1 pm Wednesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens and the service will be live streamed on Facebook for those that cannot attend the service. Nancy will "lie-in-state" on Tuesday afternoon till 6 pm and Wednesday morning for anyone wanting to come by and sign the register book and pay their respects.
Nancy was born November 27, 1948 in Madison, NC to the late Lloyd and Daisy Stewart Page. She was a graduate of Ruffin High School, Class of 1967. Nancy was a member of the Old Time Baptist Church and retired from VF Corporation in 2001. Nancy enjoyed singing in church, coloring and working on puzzles and reading obituaries. She loved talking on the phone and Facebooking with friends.
Surviving are husband William Harold Raines of the home; daughters, Lisa Raines Frissen and husband Reno and Julie Anne Raines all of Greensboro; sister, Linda Richardson and husband Clem of Greensboro; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death along with her parents by brothers, Allen, David, Douglas and Jimmy Page; sisters, Shirley Hyler, Carol Page and Doris Marie Page.
