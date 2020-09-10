1/
Nancy Smith Lawson
1932 - 2020
Lawson, Nancy Smith

November 4, 1932 - September 7, 2020

STONEVILLE – Nancy Smith Lawson, 87, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Dean Chaney; two grandchildren, Frankie Chaney (Tori Duggins) and Mentoria Farris, and several nieces and nephews and many special friends, not to forget her special feline pet "Gray."

Friends will be received all other times at Nancy's residence.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
336-427-0205
Memories & Condolences
