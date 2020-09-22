Hall, O.M. "Mac"
February 9, 1940 - September 17, 2020
O.M. "Mac" Hall, 80, passed away on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020. A native of Guilford County, NC, he was born on February 9, 1940 to the late O. E. Hall and Beatrice McCracken Hall in Greensboro, NC. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High School and joined the United States Air Force. Following his service, he attended East Carolina University, where he met his wife Jeanie. Mac started in accounting before becoming a real estate broker for over 50 years. He and his wife lived in Summerfield for 42 years raising two children then moved to Davidson, NC to be near their children and grandchildren. He enjoyed working in his yard, vacationing at Windy Hill Beach and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Carson Lee Slayton, and is survived by his wife of 55 years Jeanie Beasley Hall; daughter Robin Hall Slayton and her husband, Steve, of Davidson, NC, son Richard William Hall and his wife, Beth, of Mooresville, NC; granddaughter Laney Hall and grandson William Hall. All services will be private. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Hall and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
.
