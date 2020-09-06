1/1
Patricia Satterfield
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Satterfield, Patricia

July 9, 1938 - August 3, 2020

Patricia KATHLEEN Satterfield, 82, of Elon, NC passed away on August 3, 2020 at Select Specialty Facility in Greensboro North Carolina.

Kathleen was born in Robbin, NC to Odis and Emory Satterfield on July 9,1938, she worked as a chief Financial Officer in the Automotive

Industry for over 50 years. She believed that "A stranger was a friend you had not met yet."

Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother Odis Ballard Satterfield, her father Emory George Satterfield and her brother Ed Spence Satterfield.

Kathleen is survived by her companion of 40 years Lorena (Rena)Pepe, her sisters-in-law Mary Alice Satterfield, Vickie Ferrell and her husband George Ferrell she also leaves behind many other sisters-in-law and brother-in-law and several nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date after the first of the year.

Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service

225 Trindale Road

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved