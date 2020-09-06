Satterfield, Patricia



July 9, 1938 - August 3, 2020



Patricia KATHLEEN Satterfield, 82, of Elon, NC passed away on August 3, 2020 at Select Specialty Facility in Greensboro North Carolina.



Kathleen was born in Robbin, NC to Odis and Emory Satterfield on July 9,1938, she worked as a chief Financial Officer in the Automotive



Industry for over 50 years. She believed that "A stranger was a friend you had not met yet."



Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother Odis Ballard Satterfield, her father Emory George Satterfield and her brother Ed Spence Satterfield.



Kathleen is survived by her companion of 40 years Lorena (Rena)Pepe, her sisters-in-law Mary Alice Satterfield, Vickie Ferrell and her husband George Ferrell she also leaves behind many other sisters-in-law and brother-in-law and several nieces, nephews, and many cousins and friends.



A Celebration of life will be held at a later date after the first of the year.



