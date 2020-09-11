Holt, Pauline Chrismon
January 29, 1923 - September 9, 2020
Pauline Chrismon Holt, 97 died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Cutler Clyde Holt.
She was born January 29, 1923 in Browns Summit, NC to the late Vallie Lambeth Chrismon and David Scott Chrismon.
She retired from Pitney Bowes in 1981 after 28 year of service and enjoyed a long fulfilling retirement spending time with her family including her grandchildren and great grandchildren, always being there to support them. She enjoyed working in her yard until her health prevented her from planting flowers and trimming shrubs. She was a lady in all respects and always took care of her family.
She was a long time member of Bessemer United Methodist Church. She most recently was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church where she grew up.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Frank) Mocnik of Fuquay Varina, NC, Becky (Carl) Bradham of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Mark (Dawn) Mocnik of Wake Forest, NC, Kristin (Robert) Andrews of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Caleb Mocnik of Wake Forest, NC and Trey Andrews of Raleigh; her brother, Dwight Chrismon of Browns Summit, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Frances Chrismon and Eleanor Fleming; brothers, Thomas Chrismon and Elmo Chrismon.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Lambeth Chapel with Rev. Debra Swing officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will have a walk-through visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Thank you to the staff at Carillon Assisted Living and Bella Rose Nursing and Rehab Center of Garner, NC for their excellent care of her the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, 5222 E HWY 150, Browns Summit, NC 27214.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408