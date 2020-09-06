1/1
Peggy Joan (Parish) Cecil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil, Peggy Joan Parish

Peggy Joan Parish Cecil, 80 years of age, lived the majority of her life in Greensboro, NC. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Mrs. Cecil passed away peacefully after many years of battling multiple health issues.

Mrs. Cecil was born September 29, 1939 in NC. She was the daughter of Mearles Magdalene Hicks and Edgar Woodrow Parish. Peggy graduated from Greensboro High School in 1957. She worked at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital for over 26 years, was a charter member of Gate City Baptist Church, taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the ZIPS (Zealous in Prayer Sisters) Sunday school class. Mrs. Cecil was also actively involved with the Salvation Army until her illness. Peggy loved her family, church family, and friends. She always went above and beyond to make people feel happy, loved and appreciated.

Mrs. Cecil was preceded in death by her sister, Helen and her mother and father.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Wesley "Jay" Cecil, Jr. of Greensboro; her son, Don Shropshire and her daughter, Lynn Hollingsworth and husband Mark of SC; two sisters, Bennie Robbins of FL and Barbara Buckner of SC; two brothers, Larry Martin and Mike Holt both of NC; two grandchildren, Melissa Shropshire Miles and Eric Hollingsworth and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service in her honor will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel officiated by Reverend Michael Owens of Gate City Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Her ashes will be scattered along the NC coast, per her wishes, by her family. Memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to the Salvation Army Worship Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407
3368549100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved