Cecil, Peggy Joan Parish
Peggy Joan Parish Cecil, 80 years of age, lived the majority of her life in Greensboro, NC. On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Mrs. Cecil passed away peacefully after many years of battling multiple health issues.
Mrs. Cecil was born September 29, 1939 in NC. She was the daughter of Mearles Magdalene Hicks and Edgar Woodrow Parish. Peggy graduated from Greensboro High School in 1957. She worked at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital for over 26 years, was a charter member of Gate City Baptist Church, taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the ZIPS (Zealous in Prayer Sisters) Sunday school class. Mrs. Cecil was also actively involved with the Salvation Army until her illness. Peggy loved her family, church family, and friends. She always went above and beyond to make people feel happy, loved and appreciated.
Mrs. Cecil was preceded in death by her sister, Helen and her mother and father.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Wesley "Jay" Cecil, Jr. of Greensboro; her son, Don Shropshire and her daughter, Lynn Hollingsworth and husband Mark of SC; two sisters, Bennie Robbins of FL and Barbara Buckner of SC; two brothers, Larry Martin and Mike Holt both of NC; two grandchildren, Melissa Shropshire Miles and Eric Hollingsworth and four great grandchildren.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel officiated by Reverend Michael Owens of Gate City Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Her ashes will be scattered along the NC coast, per her wishes, by her family. Memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to the Salvation Army Worship Center, 1001 Freeman Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
