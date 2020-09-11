1/1
Richard William "Rick" Christ
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christ, Richard William

June 7, 1947 - September 9, 2020

Richard "Rick" Christ, 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rick joined the Navy in 1967 and received an honorable discharge in 1972. He was a proud veteran and honored to serve his country. He retired from AT&T/ Lucent Technologies in 2000. Rick was a craftsman at heart. After retirement, he pursued his passion of woodworking. Rick assisted many people with their fixer-upper projects. He was admired by all for his ability to either make or repair almost anything. Rick enjoyed traveling, woodworking, golfing, and camping.

Rick married the love of his life, Judy Christ, in 1989. Their relationship is described by the family as the ultimate love affair that lasted over 36 years.

Rick is survived by his wife, Judy Christ; daughters, Vicki Tebow and her husband, Jeff Tebow; Heather Christ; Elizabeth Suess and her husband, Loring Suess; sons, Christopher Christ and his fiancée, Brittney McCullers; Randy Wood and his wife, Rendi Wood; and son-in-law, Mike Simpson; brothers, James Christ and his wife, Cheryl Christ; Tomas Christ and his wife, Connie Christ; and numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Dorothy Christ; brother, Ken Christ; and daughter, Terrie Simpson.

Triad Cremations and Funeral Services

2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Triad Cremation Society, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved