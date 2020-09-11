Christ, Richard William



June 7, 1947 - September 9, 2020



Richard "Rick" Christ, 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rick joined the Navy in 1967 and received an honorable discharge in 1972. He was a proud veteran and honored to serve his country. He retired from AT&T/ Lucent Technologies in 2000. Rick was a craftsman at heart. After retirement, he pursued his passion of woodworking. Rick assisted many people with their fixer-upper projects. He was admired by all for his ability to either make or repair almost anything. Rick enjoyed traveling, woodworking, golfing, and camping.



Rick married the love of his life, Judy Christ, in 1989. Their relationship is described by the family as the ultimate love affair that lasted over 36 years.



Rick is survived by his wife, Judy Christ; daughters, Vicki Tebow and her husband, Jeff Tebow; Heather Christ; Elizabeth Suess and her husband, Loring Suess; sons, Christopher Christ and his fiancée, Brittney McCullers; Randy Wood and his wife, Rendi Wood; and son-in-law, Mike Simpson; brothers, James Christ and his wife, Cheryl Christ; Tomas Christ and his wife, Connie Christ; and numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Dorothy Christ; brother, Ken Christ; and daughter, Terrie Simpson.



