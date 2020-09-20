Franklin, Robert Lee



September 6, 1939 - September 7, 2020



Robert Lee (Bob) Franklin died September 7th, 2020 in Greenville, Texas.



A graveside service will be announced at a later date and will be held at the Wilson-Hairston Family cemetery on the Berry Hill Road in Cascade, Virginia.



Bob was born to Sarah Banks Walton and Joseph Neel Franklin in Adairsville, Georgia on September 6, 1939 and the family moved to Rome, Georgia when he was six months old. He graduated from Darlington High School in Rome and the University of Georgia in Athens where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and of Pi Mu Epsilon, honorary mathematics fraternity. He was a lifelong supporter of the University of Georgia and rarely missed a Georgia Bulldog football game.



He was retired from IBM Corporation and from real estate.



He proudly served as president of the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association and volunteered at Fellowship Hall in Greensboro.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline Reeves Wilson Franklin in 1976, his parents and his sister, Sue Banks Franklin McKenzie.



He is survived by his children Elizabeth Franklin Paley and her husband Darrin of New Bern, NC, Samuel Wilson Franklin of Cascade, Virginia, Caroline Franklin Holliday and her husband Billy of Greensboro, NC, Robert Jenkins Franklin and his wife Cassie of Emory, Texas, 3 grandsons, Robert Myland Jenkins Franklin, Kye Joseph Harvey Franklin and Reeves Wilson Paley, 2 granddaughters, Essie Robin Franklin and Opal Ann Louise Franklin, a sister, Annette Neel Franklin Jackson of Athens, Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family requests that memorials be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to Fellowship Hall in Greensboro, NC.



