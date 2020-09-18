1/1
Rosa Lee Crosby
1936 - 2020
Crosby, Rosa Lee

June 19, 1936 - September 15, 2020

In the early hours of Wednesday, September 15, 2020, Rosa Crosby went to be with her Lord and Savior. Being the strong woman she was and at peace with her fate, she had talked to her maker, and desired to be home surrounded by her family. This last wish was granted.

On June 19, 1936, Rosa Lee McClurkin was born in Fairfield County, SC. She married Willie Crosby in 1954 and later moved to Greensboro, NC where they started a family. This union produced 6 children. She loved family and provided for them working as a home keeper for many years as well as a nurturing childcare provider until she was able to enjoy retirement.

Rosa Lee Crosby was preceded in death by her father Will Young, her mother Mable McClurkin, husband Willie James Crosby Sr., daughter Sharee Crosby, loving daughter-in-law Gustava Crosby, and son Calvin Crosby. She leaves to cherish her memories sons Willie Crosby Jr. (Shae) and Donald Crosby, daughters Necy Crosby and Dot Crosby, the grandson that she raised like her own, Jeff Crosby, 10 more grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and adopted children.

Respects can be made to Rosa at Woodard Funeral Home from 9 to 6 on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Graveside service will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no repass.

Woodard Funeral Home

3200 North O'Henry Blvd.

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
