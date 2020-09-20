Smith, Rosella Williams
October 29, 1944 - September 18, 2020
Rosella Williams Smith, 75, left this earthly life Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice Home, Kannapolis.
The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 3 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a 3:30 pm graveside service at the Ellisboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are encouraged.
Rosella was born in Rockingham County on October 29, 1944, to the late Charlie C. Williams and Bessie Welch Williams. She retired from Unifi, Inc. with 40 plus years of service. Rosella was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church. She loved shopping and eating at Hardee's and Fuzzy's with her friends. Foremost, she loved going to church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Paul Baker; and a brother Arnold Williams.
Survivors include her husband, James Edward Smith; son Jeremy Williams (Linette); two brothers, Joe Williams and Charles Williams (Faye) and sisters, Linda Hopkins (Lloyd) and Peggy Sennette (Roger) and three grandchildren, Danielle Williams, J.T. Williams (Meaghan), and Levi Williams.
