Federico, Sandra Lee Howell
November 24, 1946 - September 4, 2020
Sandra Howell Federico passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2020.
She was born November 24, 1946 in Haywood County to the late Jessie Pressley Howell and Thomas L. Howell. She attended Elizabeth's Chapel United Methodist Church while growing up in Ratcliffe Cove. She graduated from Waynesville High School and attended Western Carolina University, where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. She moved to High Point with her family in 1975 and loved the community and so remained here to raise her family among dear friends. She shared her love of people and children while working for Family Services of High Point.
Sandy was known for her fabulous and often subtle sense of humor and ability to make friends with just about anyone. She had a gift for saying just how she felt with expressive and colorful language. She was just as quick to express her abiding love for you and her tenderness for all that you were. Sandy loved fiercely and loyally and we all felt better when she was around us.
She was one of a kind and we will miss her dearly. She always loved a good time whether it was eating out, dancing, or shopping. She had a sense of style that translated into her fashion choices and a warm and inviting home. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and she delighted in all their adventures.
Her loving husband of 24 years, Sam Federico; her daughters, Kimberly Plaut (Peer) and Kristin Compton (Cliff); grandchildren Thomas Scott and wife Breanna, Molly Scott, Wyatt Scott, Walker Compton, and Louisa Compton, survive her.
The family would like to thank the in-home caregivers who provided exceptional physical, emotional and spiritual support to her these past few years, especially the dear Tammy Riggins and her family. We have no doubt that Tammy and the wonderful Tasha Hook provided her with the strength, faith and grace that recent times required. Sandy was uniquely strong and soft and had an unwavering faith in God. We now rely on her free and joyful spirit and loving legacy to help us through the difficult times ahead.
The family will receive visitors at Cumby Family Funeral Service on Eastchester Dr. in High Point from 1:00-2:30 on Thursday, September 10, 2020. A service will follow at 3:00 in Cumby's chapel.
Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC 27262
