Hall, Sherrill Gray
October 1, 1933 - August 30, 2020
GREENSBORO - Sherrill Gray Hall entered this earth on October 1, 1933 and left us August 30th, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Lowe Hall, children Janice Hall Weiss (Jim) and Dr Gregory Hall (Angie) and grandchildren, ), Jessica Lunneman (Matt),, Jillian Weiss (Jason), Jamie Weiss (fiancé Christian), Jake Weiss (friend Marisa), Katelin Elliott (Stephen) and Christina Spence (Spalding).
Sherrill was an active member Congregational United Church of Christ, teaching the Jordan Wisseman Sunday School for many years. He worked with the United Way, Greensboro Sports Counsel, Investment Club, and Rotary Club of Greensboro. He was an avid sports enthusiast and was inducted into the ELON University Sports Hall of Fame for his pitching excellence. He went on to serve his alma-mater on the Board of Trustees and became a Trustee Emeritus.
His love of numbers and attention to detail led to him becoming an actuary and then an executive for many years at Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company.
There will be a private family service to celebrate his life and the memories he left us.
The family offers special thanks to the staff and nurses at Well-Spring Health Care for helping him get back to his home after his recent illness and offering comfort and consideration in these hard times.
The family would appreciate cards with any special memories of cherished times with Sherrill. (Martha Hall, 3024 Verbena Ln, Greensboro, NC 27410.)
Memorials may be made to Well-Spring Retirement Community Benevolent Trust Fund (4100 Well-Spring Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410) or any charity of your choice
.
