Gordon, Sidney Hamilton
May 10, 1935 - September 4, 2020
Sidney Hamilton Gordon (85), died on September 4, 2020 in Asheville, NC. He was the son of the late Walter Albert Gordon, Jr. and Mary Polk Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Paschal Gordon; his son, Sidney Bruce Gordon (Sarah); his daughter, Beth Gordon; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Elise (John), and Robert, as well as three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Gordon (Rose). He is predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Daisy Stevens and his sisters-in-law, Jean Paschal Lippard and Joan Paschal Mansfield. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the complete obituary is available at grocefuneralhome.com
.
Groce Funeral Home
72 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704