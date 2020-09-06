1/
Sidney Hamilton Gordon
Gordon, Sidney Hamilton

May 10, 1935 - September 4, 2020

Sidney Hamilton Gordon (85), died on September 4, 2020 in Asheville, NC. He was the son of the late Walter Albert Gordon, Jr. and Mary Polk Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Paschal Gordon; his son, Sidney Bruce Gordon (Sarah); his daughter, Beth Gordon; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Elise (John), and Robert, as well as three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Gordon (Rose). He is predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Daisy Stevens and his sisters-in-law, Jean Paschal Lippard and Joan Paschal Mansfield. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the complete obituary is available at grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home

72 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC 28704

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
