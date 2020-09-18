1/1
Simone "Dannette Wilson" Guentin
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guentin, Simone "Dannette Wilson"

September 18, 1971 - September 16, 2020

Simone "Dannette Wilson" Guentin, 48, went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Stoneville Cemetery with Rev. Chuck McGathy officiating. Dannette will lie in state at Ray Funeral Home from 2 pm. until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 18, for those wishing to pay their respects.

A native of Rockingham County, Dannette was born on September 18, 1971, to Joseph Daniel "Danny," Jr. and Teresa Farmer Wilson. Dannette was an honors graduate of Stoneville High School and then attended Mercer University of Macon, GA where she completed 2½ years in the biomedical engineering department. She worked in human resources with the US Postal Service in Greensboro. She was a member of the Refuge Church in Mayodan and was a loving, caring, kind, sweet, and thoughtful soul to everyone she met. She loved her children and her life revolved around them and their friends. Dannette also loved her cat, Marley.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Joe and Eleanor Wilson; and her maternal grandparents, Junior Leewood and Faye B. Farmer.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa Farmer Wilson; her son, Dante Bryant; her daughters, Sadie and Tyler Ziglar; two grandchildren; her aunt and uncle; Tom and Amelia Sacrinty; her aunt, Lesa Woodlard; a niece, Candice Woodlard; a nephew, Colby Woodlard; and her cousins, Madison, Travis, Cale, and Wraigth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dannette Guentin and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Lying in State
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
Stoneville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
(336) 548-9606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved