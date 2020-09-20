1/
Summer Ashley MacLeod
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Summer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MacLeod, Summer Ashley

January 18, 1988 - August 18, 2020

Widespread grief followed the Facebook announcement on Tuesday August 18, 2020 of the passing of our precious Summer Ashley MacLeod. Her vibrant smiling life force will never be forgotten by all who was privileged to know her. A valued member of the hospitality industry, Summer was well known and highly respected locally as well as at the beaches of the Carolinas.

Her robust laugh and sparkling hazel eyes with her Summer Macleod glare will be missed by her many friends that made up her Greensboro family, as well as extended family in Burlington. Summer adored her fur babies Yona, Isla, and Cat. Her love for Axel was inimitable.

Death cannot break the immense love shared by Summer and her darling brother Chase. She cherished her little sisters Taylor and Bristol Cheek from Burlington. She was outrageously loved by her MacLeod family; Brother Dylan and his family in Florida, grandmother "NANA" Kathy in Cape Breton Island Nova Scotia, Aunt Cynthia and cousin Jonathan Jefferson in Greensboro. They will all Hold Fast to her love and honor her memory.

Summer was loved until death by Grandpa Edsel Duncan and Uncle John Edsel MacLeod, who lay in rest in the MacLeod family plot at Riverside Cemetary in North River, Cape Brenton Island.

Our heartflet gratitude to Keith & Natalie for thier tremendous support. Special thanks to Mr Edwards, Rob, good friends Devin, Cody, Dena, Luke K., Ricky K., Daniel R., and Susan Moser for thier pure acts of kindness.

A celebration of Life will be held by her partner Stephen Prevo at the Elks Lodge #602 at a later date.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley street

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Triad Cremation Society, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
I have loved you from before you were born to the moment you died. You have been Loved Always and Eternally.
Aunt Cynthia Dawn MacLeod, Kathleen "Nana" A. MacLeod, Grampa Edsel Duncan MacLeod, Uncle John Edsel MacLeod, and your cousin Jonathan Jefferson.
Cynthia MacLeod Jefferson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved