Virginia "GInny" Brown
1980 - 2020
Brown, Virginia 'Ginny'

November 21, 1980 - September 21, 2020

Virginia 'Ginny' Alexandria Brown, daughter of Myrna Kay Troxler, Brandon Brown, and Sandra Brown, was born on November 21, 1980, in Thomasville, NC. She passed away September 2, 2020 in Greensboro at the age of 39. After studying at the NC School of the Arts, Ginny and her sidekick, Niki, traveled to Greenville to attend East Carolina University. She earned her BFA in textile arts in 2003, and following her return to Greensboro, she worked as an artist, a care provider to people with disabilities, and a server in multiple restaurants. Ginny's art comprised a mesmerizing and intentional tangle of swirling color, intricately intertwined fibers, and carefully crafted lines; her works spoke to the possibilities and adventures life presents to us all. Throughout childhood, Ginny was a delightful and loving companion of her older sister, Kimberly, and sweet cousin, Margaret. As they matured toward adult life, they cherished each other, created art, laughed about the silliness they saw everywhere, and shared a deep love of animals. Like others in her family, Ginny never left a thrift store empty-handed. She saw beauty in many things that most would pass by without notice: rusty nails and washers, discarded scraps of wood, and other abandoned trinkets. Ginny's gift for finding beauty in the ordinary transformed others' discarded objects into art and wondrous things. She found joy in travel and camping in the outdoors with friends and family. Ginny was a sweet and gentle soul who is missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. As a close friend remarked recently, 'if only fierce love were enough,' she would still be with us. She is survived by her mother, Myrna Kay Troxler of Greensboro; father and stepmother, Brandon and Sandra Brown of Winston-Salem; sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly and Duncan Campbell of Missoula, MT; cousins Brian and Nancy Brown, Matthew Brown, and Jenny Hodges of Reidsville, cousin Margaret Whitler of Greensboro; and great uncle Harold Troxler of Elon. Memorial services will be planned post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Ginny Brown to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program of Greensboro.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street Greensboro 27407

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
