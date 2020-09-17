1/1
William Graham "Bill" Rixon
1945 - 2020
Rixon, William "Bill" Graham

April 21, 1945 - September 11, 2020

William "Bill" Graham Rixon passed away on September 11, 2020. In his own words, "I have had a good life with the typical problems that we all encounter."

Bill was born on April 21, 1945 in Greenville, SC. He remained in Greenville until his graduation from Greenville High. After graduation he went on to play football at The Citadel. Bill graduated with a degree in civil dngineering in 1967.

His time at The Citadel had a tremendous influence on his life, and he remained a lifelong loyal fan. Bill absolutely loved his Citadel Bulldogs. After graduation from The Citadel, he spent the next 40+ years as an employee of Duke Power. He worked the first 25 years building power plants around the Southeast, and this is where he met his wife Mary Ann. Bill then transitioned into governmental affairs where his gift of gab could be better utilized. Bill never met a stranger. Bill was president of the Brigadier Club, the alumni association for The Citadel. He and Mary Ann traveled to the vast majority of home football games and a great number of away games.

Bill's other interests included golf, the Los Angeles Dodgers, history, reading, beach music, good cuisine, and shag dancing. Bill participated in the Annual "Kangaroo Hunt" golf tournament with his closest friends. A good time was had by all on the "Kangaroo Hunt," although no kangaroos were ever found.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Rixon and Rena Graham Rixon and his wife Mary Ann Rixon.

Survivors include daughter Cindi Queen (Wes), grandson Brandon Case (Ashley) and great-granddaughters Peyton, Addison and Grier Case.

A private memorial will be held for Bill at a later date.

Special thanks to the staff Jacobs Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation for their attentive care.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Citadel Brigadier Foundation, 69 Hagood Ave., Charleston, SC 29403.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 17, 2020.
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
336-427-0205
