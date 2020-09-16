Turner, Jeanie



February 14, 1942 - September 14, 2020



Jeanie has been called to heaven after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was the most loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a retiree of Miller Brewing Company after 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong faith in God, and was a member of Sharpe Road Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her father, John A. Sanderson, and her mother, Ruth B. Sanderson, twin sister, Janie M. Sanderson, brothers Robert Sanderson, and Clifton Sanderson and daughter Loretta Turner Whitesell.



She has 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Surviving are Amy Hardin and Phil Hardin of Climax, NC, Barbara Graves of Charlotte, NC, and Mike Turner of Greensboro, NC.



She was a brilliant light in this world and will be missed by everyone who loved her, especially her family.



Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, at 11 a.m., at Gilmore Park, Julian, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the SECU House in Chapel Hill or Hospice/Beacon Place of Greensboro.



Regional Memorial



1017 Arnold Street Greensboro, NC 27405



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store