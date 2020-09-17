James, Mercedes
High Point – Mercedes Lorraine Bruce James, 69, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her home.
Born January 27, 1951, in Roanoke, VA, Mercedes was the daughter of the late Alvin Thornton Bruce and Antoinette Mercedes Johnson Bruce. She taught third, fourth and fifth grades in the Roanoke City Schools for a number of years. She was active in High Street Baptist Church and later Pilgrim Baptist Church. After moving to High Point, Mercedes taught adult basic education at Guilford Technical Community College, and attended White Oak Grove Baptist Church in Greensboro. She loved fishing, and watching baseball and football games.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Antoinette Louise James, of Greensboro, and Samuel T. James, of High Point; three grandchildren, Christopher Lyle James, Michael Zackary James, and Jayden Jaxen James; her longtime significant other, Arlyn Green; and her adopted son, Marcus Bingham.
The family will have a memorial service 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at White Oak Grove Baptist Church in Greensboro, officiated by Pastor Cory Graves.
. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.