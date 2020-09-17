Parris, Jewel
July 7, 1926 - September 14, 2020
Jewel Bernice Bowers Parris, 94, died September 14, 2020, at Beacon Place in Greensboro after an abundant life of love and laughter.
She was born July 7, 1926, to Jacob Levi Bowers and Barbara Pearl Bowers in High Point, N.C. She grew up on a farm in High Point and graduated from Allen Jay High School. At the age of 9, she joined Springfield Friends Meeting and sang in the choir and performed as a soloist for many weddings and funerals throughout her lifetime.
Jewel met and married Warren Thomas Parris within one month in 1945. It was a marriage of true love and partnership for 39 years, until she lost the love of her life due to his death. She and Warren shared a commitment to serving others. They led the youth group at Springfield Friends Meeting for 15 years and were a positive influence in many young people's lives.
In June of 1963 the couple had a daughter, Barbara Jewel. When Jewel was in the hospital delivery room, the doctor told Warren, he could only save his wife or his daughter. Warren insisted, "Save them both." That's exactly what happened, and Jewel always referred to Barbara as her "angel" from that miraculous moment on.
Jewel worked as the insurance administrator and office manager at the Southern Home Furnishings Association for 26 years. She continued to work full-time in various fields until she was 79. Jewel enjoyed reading, traveling, and sharing a good meal with friends and family. She particularly loved watching her daughter perform and probably never missed a dance recital or professional theatrical production in which Barbara sang and danced. She also loved and appreciated her son-in-law Benjy Springs. Hearing him play his trumpet and conducting all his bands brought great joy to her life.
She was proud of all her grandsons and their accomplishments - Jacob, Jonah, and Noah Springs.
Jewel enjoyed being with people. Not only did she never meet a stranger, she only met friends who would quickly become family with her welcoming personality, upbeat attitude, and generous heart. She remained grateful for all those she met throughout her life, as did those who met her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Clifton Bowers and Clyde Bowers.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Barbara Jewel Parris Springs and her husband Benjy of Jamestown, and their sons Jacob, Jonah, and Noah Springs.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, in the chapel of Wright Funerals-Cremations.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation in Jewel's honor to Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 East Springfield Road, High Point, NC 27263.
Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com
.
Wright Funerals-Cremations
1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC