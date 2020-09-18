1/
Mabel H. Frame
1927 - 2020
Frame, Mabel H.

December 22, 1927 - September 15, 2020

Mrs. Mabel H. Frame, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Central Harnett Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

Born in Braxton, WV to the late Earl and Logie Hall, Mabel was of the Baptist faith. She was a campus policewoman for UNCG for 15 years. Mabel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all those who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Glenn Frame, Sr. whom she married March 9, 1946. She was also preceded in death by 3 sons, a brother, and her 2 sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Karen Frame of Englewood, CO; son, Harley Glenn Frame, Jr. and his wife Irene of Angier, NC; brother, Robert "Bob" F. Hall of Wadsworth, OH; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and other extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 666-75-8516.

Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.


Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
